Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Like New Huntersville Home - Come visit this almost new home in Huntersville. Convenient to Huntersville, Concord and I-85. This home has numerous upgrades on a corner lot, with fenced yard and Master down. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4736974)