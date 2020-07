Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Wow, what a beautiful home. You will not want to leave this partially furnished home. The Master bedroom is on the main floor, with a two story family room. This home has too many features to list. The large bonus room with exercise room is unparalleled. Hardwood floors, and 2-story great room make the home cozy. This is a must see!