Huntersville, NC
10015 Ansonborough Sq.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

10015 Ansonborough Sq.

10015 Ansonborough Square · No Longer Available
Location

10015 Ansonborough Square, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
10015 Ansonborough Sq. Available 05/01/20 Charleston Style full brick townhome in the highly sought after Area - Charleston Style full brick townhome in the highly sought after section of Rosedale with 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath. This was freshly painted. Living room with built-in and cozy gas log fireplace. Laminate wood floors and crown molding. Kitchen with an eating area. Lovely 2 master bedrooms up with large walk in closets & dual vanities in bathrooms. Home has been pre-wired for cable. Private patio courtyard and fenced yard lead to a detached oversized 1 car garage. Garage has plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer and Kitchen fridge included too. Convenient to I-77 and Lake Norman and within walking distance to shopping, bank, restaurants also close to hospital and schools.

(RLNE5135663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have any available units?
10015 Ansonborough Sq. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have?
Some of 10015 Ansonborough Sq.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10015 Ansonborough Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
10015 Ansonborough Sq. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10015 Ansonborough Sq. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. is pet friendly.
Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. offer parking?
Yes, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. offers parking.
Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have a pool?
No, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have accessible units?
No, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10015 Ansonborough Sq. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10015 Ansonborough Sq. does not have units with air conditioning.

