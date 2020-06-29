Amenities

10015 Ansonborough Sq. Available 05/01/20 Charleston Style full brick townhome in the highly sought after Area - Charleston Style full brick townhome in the highly sought after section of Rosedale with 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath. This was freshly painted. Living room with built-in and cozy gas log fireplace. Laminate wood floors and crown molding. Kitchen with an eating area. Lovely 2 master bedrooms up with large walk in closets & dual vanities in bathrooms. Home has been pre-wired for cable. Private patio courtyard and fenced yard lead to a detached oversized 1 car garage. Garage has plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer and Kitchen fridge included too. Convenient to I-77 and Lake Norman and within walking distance to shopping, bank, restaurants also close to hospital and schools.



