100 Steel Street

Amenities
Must see fully remodeled 2 bedroom home. This home has NEW GRANITE counters, WHITE CABINETS, stainless appliances. Completely new bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout. All new VINYL PLANK flooring throughout the entire house. The outside of this home is very private with only 1 neighbor and no other homes on this street.
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.