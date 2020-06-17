All apartments in Huntersville
100 Steel Street
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:54 PM

100 Steel Street

100 Steel Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Steel Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see fully remodeled 2 bedroom home. This home has NEW GRANITE counters, WHITE CABINETS, stainless appliances. Completely new bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout. All new VINYL PLANK flooring throughout the entire house. The outside of this home is very private with only 1 neighbor and no other homes on this street.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Steel Street have any available units?
100 Steel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 100 Steel Street have?
Some of 100 Steel Street's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Steel Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Steel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Steel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Steel Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 Steel Street offer parking?
No, 100 Steel Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Steel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Steel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Steel Street have a pool?
No, 100 Steel Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Steel Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Steel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Steel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Steel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Steel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Steel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
