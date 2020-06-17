100 Steel Street

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see fully remodeled 2 bedroom home. This home has NEW GRANITE counters, WHITE CABINETS, stainless appliances. Completely new bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout. All new VINYL PLANK flooring throughout the entire house. The outside of this home is very private with only 1 neighbor and no other homes on this street.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.