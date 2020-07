Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Greensboro, NC. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Idle Acres, the Reserve at Bridford is just minutes away from the new Steven Tanger Center offering top-notch broadway shows and concerts, Friendly Shopping Center and Greensboro Science Center.



Reserve at Bridford provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the tow