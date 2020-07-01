All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

660 Friendway Rd

660 Friendway Road · (336) 681-8873
Location

660 Friendway Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Guilford College Townhome - Property Id: 4864

Premier Guilford College location with easy access to I-40 & 73 and close to shopping, restaurants & colleges. Gorgeous townhome with a cozy screened porch. Open floor plan with carpet throughout main level. Huge kitchen with tall cabinets, black appliances(fridge & stove, nice size pantry, dishwasher and disposal. Vaulted ceilings in a large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Maintenance free living. Too beautiful NOT to see!!! Present tenant (Matt) 336-908-7932 will show as landlord is out of state. After viewing property, contact John @336-681-8873 or arazorbackntx@gmail.com for instructions on submitting an application. May be available before Sep 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/660-friendway-rd-greensboro-nc/4864
Property Id 4864

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Friendway Rd have any available units?
660 Friendway Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Friendway Rd have?
Some of 660 Friendway Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Friendway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
660 Friendway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Friendway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 660 Friendway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 660 Friendway Rd offer parking?
No, 660 Friendway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 660 Friendway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Friendway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Friendway Rd have a pool?
No, 660 Friendway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 660 Friendway Rd have accessible units?
No, 660 Friendway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Friendway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Friendway Rd has units with dishwashers.
