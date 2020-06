Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Magnificently remodeled 4-bedroom in Greensboro - Take a look at this spacious 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home near Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.



Traditional floor plan with formal living & dining rooms.



All bedrooms are large size with plenty of windows. Master bedroom features large walk in closet & new tiled shower.



New luxury vinyl floors throughout the home. New paint inside & out. New appliances in the light & spacious kitchen. Lots of storage space.



Detached 2-car garage & huge backyard. Don't miss out on this one!!



Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133

T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



