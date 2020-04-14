All apartments in Greensboro
4725 Pennoak Rd

4725 Pennoak Road · (336) 365-8020
Location

4725 Pennoak Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
Beechcroft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4725 Pennoak Rd · Avail. Jul 11

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4725 Pennoak Rd Available 07/11/20 SW Large Split Level Home, LR, Den, Fenced Yard - Large home in SW Greensboro with split level floor plan.
Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms.
Living Room, Dining Room Area, plus Den and Laundry Room.
Kitchen has Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer.
Main Level has Living Room, two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Lower level has Den, one bedroom, laundry room and one bathroom.
New central heat and air conditioning.
Approximately 1650 square foot.
Large wooded fenced in back yard.
Rent is $1100 and deposit is also $1100 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
Address: 4725 Pennoak Rd, Greensboro NC 27407
Directions: From Stanley Rd or High Point Rd, turn onto Hilltop Road, turn onto Pennoak Rd., house on the right..
For more information or to set up an appointment to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

(RLNE2699823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

