4725 Pennoak Rd Available 07/11/20 SW Large Split Level Home, LR, Den, Fenced Yard - Large home in SW Greensboro with split level floor plan.

Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms.

Living Room, Dining Room Area, plus Den and Laundry Room.

Kitchen has Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer.

Main Level has Living Room, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Lower level has Den, one bedroom, laundry room and one bathroom.

New central heat and air conditioning.

Approximately 1650 square foot.

Large wooded fenced in back yard.

Rent is $1100 and deposit is also $1100 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

Address: 4725 Pennoak Rd, Greensboro NC 27407

Directions: From Stanley Rd or High Point Rd, turn onto Hilltop Road, turn onto Pennoak Rd., house on the right..

For more information or to set up an appointment to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



