4610 Adonica Lane

One story end unit twinhome in Northwest community convenient to Battleground and I73/840 connectors. While this is marketed as a three bedroom townhome, one bedroom does not have windows. There is also a sunroom in front of the second bedroom. It is a split plan with the master on one side with a large walk in closet and the other rooms are on the other side of the living area. The dining room and living room with gas logs and a vaulted ceiling are open to the kitchen with a center island.