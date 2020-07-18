All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 4610 Adonica Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
4610 Adonica Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4610 Adonica Lane

4610 Adonica Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4610 Adonica Lane, Greensboro, NC 27410
Laurel Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story end unit twinhome in Northwest community convenient to Battleground and I73/840 connectors. While this is marketed as a three bedroom townhome, one bedroom does not have windows. There is also a sunroom in front of the second bedroom. It is a split plan with the master on one side with a large walk in closet and the other rooms are on the other side of the living area. The dining room and living room with gas logs and a vaulted ceiling are open to the kitchen with a center island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Adonica Lane have any available units?
4610 Adonica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Adonica Lane have?
Some of 4610 Adonica Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Adonica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Adonica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Adonica Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Adonica Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 4610 Adonica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Adonica Lane offers parking.
Does 4610 Adonica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Adonica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Adonica Lane have a pool?
No, 4610 Adonica Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Adonica Lane have accessible units?
No, 4610 Adonica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Adonica Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Adonica Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl
Greensboro, NC 27409
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct
Greensboro, NC 27410
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27409
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolsGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College