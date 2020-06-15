404 North Mendenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Westerwood! - Virtual Tour Available - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 baths home is located in downtown Greensboro, only minutes away from the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium and Center City Park. This home is equipped with a spacious eat-in kitchen, a rooftop balcony great for eating or entertaining, and a large 4 car garage.



*No co-signers*



Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thank you! Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



(RLNE4278387)