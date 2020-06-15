All apartments in Greensboro
404 North Mendenhall
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

404 North Mendenhall

404 North Mendenhall Street · (336) 272-0767 ext. 108
Location

404 North Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Westerwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 404 North Mendenhall · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Westerwood! - Virtual Tour Available - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 baths home is located in downtown Greensboro, only minutes away from the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium and Center City Park. This home is equipped with a spacious eat-in kitchen, a rooftop balcony great for eating or entertaining, and a large 4 car garage.

*No co-signers*

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thank you! Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE4278387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 North Mendenhall have any available units?
404 North Mendenhall has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 North Mendenhall have?
Some of 404 North Mendenhall's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 North Mendenhall currently offering any rent specials?
404 North Mendenhall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 North Mendenhall pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 North Mendenhall is pet friendly.
Does 404 North Mendenhall offer parking?
Yes, 404 North Mendenhall does offer parking.
Does 404 North Mendenhall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 North Mendenhall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 North Mendenhall have a pool?
No, 404 North Mendenhall does not have a pool.
Does 404 North Mendenhall have accessible units?
No, 404 North Mendenhall does not have accessible units.
Does 404 North Mendenhall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 North Mendenhall has units with dishwashers.
