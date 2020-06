Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you charmed by 1920's homes with tons of character? You won't have to look much further than 2409 Hubbard Street! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home was built in 1922 and renovated to bring it into the modern age. From floors to paint to brand new kitchen appliances, this home has everything you need with all the feel of 50's flare! Enjoy a fenced back yard with plenty of space for you to enjoy the outside just as much as you'll love the inside!



Schedule a self-guided tour today! Call us at 877.751.1677.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**