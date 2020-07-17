All apartments in Greensboro
2331 W. Cornwallis Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2331 W. Cornwallis Dr.

2331 West Cornwallis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2331 West Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
Guilford Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! Updated Mid-Town Bungalow in 27408 - Great location in the heart of Greensboro!. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, stackable washer and dryer included in rent. Screened porch, fenced backyard with nice shade and privacy to enjoy. This one will go quick!

24 month lease, security deposit & lease admin. fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:

Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5874697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. have any available units?
2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. have?
Some of 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. offer parking?
No, 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. have a pool?
No, 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. has units with dishwashers.
