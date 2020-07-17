Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2331 W. Cornwallis Dr. Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! Updated Mid-Town Bungalow in 27408 - Great location in the heart of Greensboro!. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, stackable washer and dryer included in rent. Screened porch, fenced backyard with nice shade and privacy to enjoy. This one will go quick!



24 month lease, security deposit & lease admin. fee applies.



