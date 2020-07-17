Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

2010 Pine Bluff Street Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Near UNCG -

Adorable 2 bedroom home with large living room. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Carport for small car. Convenient location to restaurants, highways, and shopping.Please call our office today to set up a tour of this property to make this home yours!! (336) 272-0767 Please visit our website. www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent A Home of the Triad, Inc.

**No pets please



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4039672)