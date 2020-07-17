All apartments in Greensboro
Location

2010 Pine Bluff Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Rainbow - Meadowood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 Pine Bluff Street · Avail. Jul 22

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2010 Pine Bluff Street Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Near UNCG -
Adorable 2 bedroom home with large living room. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Carport for small car. Convenient location to restaurants, highways, and shopping.Please call our office today to set up a tour of this property to make this home yours!! (336) 272-0767 Please visit our website. www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent A Home of the Triad, Inc.
**No pets please

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4039672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Pine Bluff Street have any available units?
2010 Pine Bluff Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Pine Bluff Street have?
Some of 2010 Pine Bluff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Pine Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Pine Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Pine Bluff Street pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Pine Bluff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 2010 Pine Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Pine Bluff Street offers parking.
Does 2010 Pine Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Pine Bluff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Pine Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 2010 Pine Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Pine Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 2010 Pine Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Pine Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Pine Bluff Street has units with dishwashers.
