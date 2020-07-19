All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1806 W. Friendly Avenue

1806 West Friendly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1806 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1806 W. Friendly Avenue Available 07/21/20 Cute 3BR convenient to Friendly Center and UNCG - Hardwood floors run through this cozy home. As you enter you are welcomed by a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped and comes with plenty of cabinet space. The fenced in back yard features a patio space for summertime entertaining or fall relaxing. This home is conveniently located on Friday to allow for easy access to downtown. Call to see for yourself!

Please call our office today to set up a tour of this property to make this home yours!! (336) 272-0767 Please visit our website. www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent A Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE5917401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue have any available units?
1806 W. Friendly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue have?
Some of 1806 W. Friendly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 W. Friendly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 W. Friendly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 W. Friendly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1806 W. Friendly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1806 W. Friendly Avenue offers parking.
Does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 W. Friendly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 W. Friendly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 W. Friendly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 W. Friendly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 W. Friendly Avenue has units with dishwashers.
