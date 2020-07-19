Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1806 W. Friendly Avenue Available 07/21/20 Cute 3BR convenient to Friendly Center and UNCG - Hardwood floors run through this cozy home. As you enter you are welcomed by a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped and comes with plenty of cabinet space. The fenced in back yard features a patio space for summertime entertaining or fall relaxing. This home is conveniently located on Friday to allow for easy access to downtown. Call to see for yourself!



Please call our office today to set up a tour of this property to make this home yours!! (336) 272-0767 Please visit our website. www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent A Home of the Triad, Inc.



(RLNE5917401)