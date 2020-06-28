All apartments in Gastonia
911 West 6th Avenue
911 West 6th Avenue

911 West 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 West 6th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Cute Loray Village 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cottage, ready for new residents!Cozy Rocking Chair Front Porch. Neutral paint and luxury wood plank laminate flooring throughout. Sunny Kitchen with appliances and pass through for easy convenience to spacious Living/Dining Room. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. This Home is close to New future Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment District aka FUSE!! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
Smoking: NoYear Built: 1900
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 West 6th Avenue have any available units?
911 West 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 911 West 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
911 West 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 West 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 911 West 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 911 West 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 West 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 911 West 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 911 West 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 West 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 West 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
