600 Windy Hill Drive.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31, 2020.



This three bedroom, ranch style home has been recently renovated and ready for a new resident! Upgrades to this property include fresh paint throughout, new and refinished flooring, new light fixtures, and updated kitchen appliances. A decent sized front and back yard will give you plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors in the warmer seasons. Close to restaurants, shopping, and more, you'll never be far from what you need. Quick access to I-85 and US-321, and US-74. Don't miss you chance! Book your viewing today!