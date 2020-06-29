All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

600 Windy Hill Drive

600 Windy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 Windy Hill Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31, 2020.

This three bedroom, ranch style home has been recently renovated and ready for a new resident! Upgrades to this property include fresh paint throughout, new and refinished flooring, new light fixtures, and updated kitchen appliances. A decent sized front and back yard will give you plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors in the warmer seasons. Close to restaurants, shopping, and more, you'll never be far from what you need. Quick access to I-85 and US-321, and US-74. Don't miss you chance! Book your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 600 Windy Hill Drive have any available units?
600 Windy Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 600 Windy Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Windy Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Windy Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Windy Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Windy Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 600 Windy Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 600 Windy Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Windy Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Windy Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Windy Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Windy Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Windy Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Windy Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Windy Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Windy Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Windy Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

