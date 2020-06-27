All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

523 W Harvie Avenue

523 West Harvie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

523 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great family home. Has Beautiful front porch to relax on!! and a nice back deck for a quiet get away as needed. Call fast as this home will not last long. Call Niels at 704-916-9701 or Jennifer at 704-842-1230 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 W Harvie Avenue have any available units?
523 W Harvie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 W Harvie Avenue have?
Some of 523 W Harvie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 W Harvie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
523 W Harvie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 W Harvie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 523 W Harvie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 523 W Harvie Avenue offer parking?
No, 523 W Harvie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 523 W Harvie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 W Harvie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 W Harvie Avenue have a pool?
No, 523 W Harvie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 523 W Harvie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 523 W Harvie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 523 W Harvie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 W Harvie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
