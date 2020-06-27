523 W Harvie Avenue

Great family home. Has Beautiful front porch to relax on!! and a nice back deck for a quiet get away as needed. Call fast as this home will not last long. Call Niels at 704-916-9701 or Jennifer at 704-842-1230 to schedule showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
