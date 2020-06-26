All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

412 Elkhorn Lane

412 Elkhorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

412 Elkhorn Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052
Fawnbrook

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Elkhorn Lane have any available units?
412 Elkhorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 412 Elkhorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
412 Elkhorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Elkhorn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 412 Elkhorn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 412 Elkhorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 412 Elkhorn Lane offers parking.
Does 412 Elkhorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Elkhorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Elkhorn Lane have a pool?
No, 412 Elkhorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 412 Elkhorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 412 Elkhorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Elkhorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Elkhorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Elkhorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Elkhorn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
