All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 3833 Streamside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
3833 Streamside Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:16 PM

3833 Streamside Drive

3833 Streamside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3833 Streamside Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056
Catawba Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
~Livability~ Location~ Lifestyle~ Almost New-Light-Filled Spacious 4-Bedroom, 2-Bath lovely neighborhood home available June 1st. Open Concept Great Room & Kitchen Area lead out to a private, wooded back yard space. The Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry with an island and breakfast area. The bedrooms are roomy w/plenty of storage space. The abundant neighborhood amenities include: pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Great restaurants, shopping and easy access to major highways. A great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Streamside Drive have any available units?
3833 Streamside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Streamside Drive have?
Some of 3833 Streamside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Streamside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Streamside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Streamside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Streamside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 3833 Streamside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Streamside Drive offers parking.
Does 3833 Streamside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Streamside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Streamside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3833 Streamside Drive has a pool.
Does 3833 Streamside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3833 Streamside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Streamside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Streamside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College