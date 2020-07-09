3833 Streamside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

~Livability~ Location~ Lifestyle~ Almost New-Light-Filled Spacious 4-Bedroom, 2-Bath lovely neighborhood home available June 1st. Open Concept Great Room & Kitchen Area lead out to a private, wooded back yard space. The Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry with an island and breakfast area. The bedrooms are roomy w/plenty of storage space. The abundant neighborhood amenities include: pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Great restaurants, shopping and easy access to major highways. A great place to call home!