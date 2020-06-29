2625 Holly Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful Brick Front Home with Rocking Chair front porch offers space and comfort. The Gourmet Kitchen features, Cherry Cabinets, lots of storage, double oven and extended Bar for gatherings. Split Bedroom floor plan with Master on the Main and 4th Bedroom/Bonus upstairs. Gas Log Fireplace in Great Room. Dining Room with Chair Rail molding and shadowboxing. Sun Room with Cathedral Ceiling. Deck overlooks backyard. Close to Walking Trails, Community Pool and Playground. Pre-register for self guided tour or apply on line at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.