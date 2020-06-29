All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2625 Holly Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2625 Holly Oak Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2625 Holly Oak Lane

2625 Holly Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2625 Holly Oak Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056
Bethesda Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful Brick Front Home with Rocking Chair front porch offers space and comfort. The Gourmet Kitchen features, Cherry Cabinets, lots of storage, double oven and extended Bar for gatherings. Split Bedroom floor plan with Master on the Main and 4th Bedroom/Bonus upstairs. Gas Log Fireplace in Great Room. Dining Room with Chair Rail molding and shadowboxing. Sun Room with Cathedral Ceiling. Deck overlooks backyard. Close to Walking Trails, Community Pool and Playground. Pre-register for self guided tour or apply on line at www.Goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Holly Oak Lane have any available units?
2625 Holly Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Holly Oak Lane have?
Some of 2625 Holly Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Holly Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Holly Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Holly Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Holly Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Holly Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 2625 Holly Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Holly Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Holly Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Holly Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Holly Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 2625 Holly Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2625 Holly Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Holly Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Holly Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College