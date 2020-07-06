All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

2110 Tiny Avenue

2110 Tiny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Tiny Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 Spacious with Garage - Move in ready!! Come explore this beautiful house!
Full of surprises and lots of storage, you wont want to miss this one!

2 car garage, 2nd story storage area, covered storage area out in the back, built in dining seating...does it get any better? YES IT DOES! !!

Stainless refrigerator, large yard, more off street parking, giant living room, natural light pouring in from so many giant windows and more more more surprises!! Come and see for yourself!

Fill out a guest card, we would love to give you a tour.

3/2 Spacious with Garage

(RLNE5356422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Tiny Avenue have any available units?
2110 Tiny Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Tiny Avenue have?
Some of 2110 Tiny Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Tiny Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Tiny Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Tiny Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Tiny Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Tiny Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Tiny Avenue offers parking.
Does 2110 Tiny Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Tiny Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Tiny Avenue have a pool?
No, 2110 Tiny Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Tiny Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2110 Tiny Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Tiny Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Tiny Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

