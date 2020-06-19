1935 Echo Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools. Home offers a spacious dining room, living room and great closest space in each bedroom and is over 2100sf! The kitchen offers brand new appliances, tiled countertops and a built in desk. Upgraded lighting, new flooring and a spacious yard!!!! Sign up to be alerted of when this home is available to be viewed by using our Self Showing Feature! You may secure this home today with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder Fee of $150.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.