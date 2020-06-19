All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1935 Echo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1935 Echo Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:48 PM

1935 Echo Lane

1935 Echo Lane · (704) 751-0187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools. Home offers a spacious dining room, living room and great closest space in each bedroom and is over 2100sf! The kitchen offers brand new appliances, tiled countertops and a built in desk. Upgraded lighting, new flooring and a spacious yard!!!! Sign up to be alerted of when this home is available to be viewed by using our Self Showing Feature! You may secure this home today with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder Fee of $150.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Echo Lane have any available units?
1935 Echo Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1935 Echo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Echo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Echo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Echo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Echo Lane offer parking?
No, 1935 Echo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1935 Echo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Echo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Echo Lane have a pool?
No, 1935 Echo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Echo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1935 Echo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Echo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Echo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Echo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Echo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1935 Echo Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity