All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1402 Austin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1402 Austin Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

1402 Austin Street

1402 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1402 Austin Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4753974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Austin Street have any available units?
1402 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1402 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1402 Austin Street offer parking?
No, 1402 Austin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Austin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 1402 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 1402 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Austin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Austin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Austin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College