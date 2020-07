1223 S BELVEDERE AVE 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING DUPLEX 1 BR ON TREE LINED BELVEDERE AVE



REFURBISHED 1 BR DUPLEX ON BELVEDERE AVENUE. HIGH-END LINOLEUM THROUGHOUT AND TILED FLOOR BATHROOM. KITCHEN INCLUDES NEW TILED BACK-SPLASH, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AND DUAL KITCHEN SINK. DINING AREA NEW LIGHTING, LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN AND FIREPLACE. KITCHEN LAUNDRY WASHER AND DRYER. BATHROOM HAS ALL NEW FIXTURES AND NEW TILED BATH/SHOWER AND TILE FLOORS. HUGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH BUILT INS FOR ORGANIZATION. CEILING FAN IN BR. OUTSIDE FRONT PORCH IS LARGE ENOUGH FOR SEATING. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GARDEN AND YARD MAINTENANCE FOR THEIR HALF OF THE BUILDING. SMALL DOGS (25 LBS OR LESS) WITH BREED RESTRICTIONS. 100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND 10.00 PER MONTH PER PET; MAXIMUM TWO. SECURITY DEPOSIT AND APPLICATION REQUIRED.

