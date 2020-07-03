All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1131 W Mauney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1131 W Mauney Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

1131 W Mauney Avenue

1131 West Mauney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ENJOY HALF OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MONTH EXECUTED LEASE BY 4/15/20

Welcome to this beautiful two bedroom bungalow located in Gastonia, North Carolina. This home is waiting for a new resident to love it! This home features a cozy interior, fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring, A woodsy back yard view to enjoy every morning with plenty of shade. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as interstate access . All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue have any available units?
1131 W Mauney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1131 W Mauney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 W Mauney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 W Mauney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue offer parking?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 W Mauney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 W Mauney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College