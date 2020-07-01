All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1026 W 7th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1026 W 7th Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

1026 W 7th Avenue

1026 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1026 7th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ENJOY HALF OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MONTH EXECUTED LEASE BY 3/15/20

Ready for a new resident, this three bedroom home has been recently renovated to provide a new and reworked space for any family! Featuring three bedrooms and a sizable side yard great for the kids or fur kids! In a great location, you'll be moments from downtown shopping, restaurants and more, including CaroMont Regional Medical Center and Eastridge Mall! Close interstate access to I -85! This home won't remain on the market long, call our offices for more details or request a viewing today online!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 W 7th Avenue have any available units?
1026 W 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1026 W 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1026 W 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 W 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1026 W 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1026 W 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 W 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1026 W 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 W 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 W 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 W 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College