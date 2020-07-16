2458 Myers St

Amenities

Remodeled 3/1 , looking for responsible tenant

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Gastonia. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 12th 2020. $1,050/month rent. $1,050 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Randy at 980-228-0889 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

