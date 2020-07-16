All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated April 9 2020

2458 Myers St

2458 Myers Street · (980) 228-0889
Location

2458 Myers Street, Gaston County, NC 28056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled 3/1 , looking for responsible tenant
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Gastonia. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 12th 2020. $1,050/month rent. $1,050 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Randy at 980-228-0889 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 Myers St have any available units?
2458 Myers St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2458 Myers St have?
Some of 2458 Myers St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 Myers St currently offering any rent specials?
2458 Myers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 Myers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2458 Myers St is pet friendly.
Does 2458 Myers St offer parking?
Yes, 2458 Myers St offers parking.
Does 2458 Myers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 Myers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 Myers St have a pool?
No, 2458 Myers St does not have a pool.
Does 2458 Myers St have accessible units?
No, 2458 Myers St does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 Myers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 Myers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2458 Myers St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2458 Myers St has units with air conditioning.
