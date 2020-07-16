219 Bethany Road

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA. Updated fixtures in Kitchen, and all BA and granite countertops in those areas. Large side patio for entertaining and 2 car carport covered parking. Home is situated on a large lot. This Home is minutes from Crowder's Mountain, close to I-85, HWY 74, and SC state-line for an easy commute in either direction. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Hunter Huss High School



Middle school: Southwest Middle School



Elementary school: Chapel Grove Elementary School

