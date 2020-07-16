All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:24 PM

219 Bethany Road

219 Bethany Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1408790
Location

219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC 28052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,235

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now***

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA. Updated fixtures in Kitchen, and all BA and granite countertops in those areas. Large side patio for entertaining and 2 car carport covered parking. Home is situated on a large lot. This Home is minutes from Crowder's Mountain, close to I-85, HWY 74, and SC state-line for an easy commute in either direction. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Hunter Huss High School

Middle school: Southwest Middle School

Elementary school: Chapel Grove Elementary School
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Bethany Road have any available units?
219 Bethany Road has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Bethany Road have?
Some of 219 Bethany Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Bethany Road currently offering any rent specials?
219 Bethany Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Bethany Road pet-friendly?
No, 219 Bethany Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 219 Bethany Road offer parking?
Yes, 219 Bethany Road offers parking.
Does 219 Bethany Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Bethany Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Bethany Road have a pool?
No, 219 Bethany Road does not have a pool.
Does 219 Bethany Road have accessible units?
No, 219 Bethany Road does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Bethany Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Bethany Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Bethany Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Bethany Road does not have units with air conditioning.
