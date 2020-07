Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving trash valet yoga accessible coffee bar dog grooming area game room internet access shuffle board

Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the convenient location with easy access to I-40 and close proximity to downtown Raleigh. Treeline Timber Creek (previously known as Evolve at Timber Creek) provides residents with 24-hour fitness center with a tranquil yoga studio, always feel like you are on vacation while relaxing at the resort style saltwater pool with extended sundeck or take a ride on one of our complementary bikes. Bring your dog over to our pet park to meet new friends and you’ll never have to leave home because you can work in our indoor business center. Treeline Timber Creek has everything to make this community your forever home!