Available on 07/05. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio. Open floor plan with 2 Story foyer, large master with vaulted ceilings & 2 walk-in closets, good sized bedrooms, family room with fireplace, breakfast room off kitchen, and workshop in crawlspace. This home offers a lot and priced to move quickly. Must have 620+ credit score and 3 times monthly rent in income. $299 pet fee for approved pets.