Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

109 Dockrail Ct

109 Dockrail Court · (919) 859-0044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Dockrail Court, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Dockrail Ct · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2348 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
109 Dockrail Ct Available 08/15/20 Great location, beautiful home in Garner! - 3BR, 2.5BA LOCATION! Open floor plan, plenty of counter space in kitchen, SS appliances, Granite countertops, large loft for potential office or kids hangout spot. Beautiful cul-de-sac lot with a large fenced, flat back yard and patio. This lovely home is located within 2 miles of White Oak Shopping Center, restaurants, shopping, medical offices, dental offices, movie theaters, and more. Minutes to Amazon. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-40 East towards exit 306 US 70 in Garner. Keep left and follow to White Oak Road. Turn right on Hebron Church Road. Turn right onto Ackerman Road. Make a right on Coalyard Drive, then a right onto Steel Hopper Way. The next right will be Dockrail Court.

(RLNE5899420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 Dockrail Ct have any available units?
109 Dockrail Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Dockrail Ct have?
Some of 109 Dockrail Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Dockrail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
109 Dockrail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Dockrail Ct pet-friendly?
No, 109 Dockrail Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 109 Dockrail Ct offer parking?
No, 109 Dockrail Ct does not offer parking.
Does 109 Dockrail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Dockrail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Dockrail Ct have a pool?
No, 109 Dockrail Ct does not have a pool.
Does 109 Dockrail Ct have accessible units?
No, 109 Dockrail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Dockrail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Dockrail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

