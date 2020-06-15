Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill online portal

106 S. Shetland Ct. Available 06/15/20 Only $1400/mo! for Large 3 BR, 2BA Ranch Home in Garner on Quiet Cul de Sac! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home (approx. 1537 sq ft) for $1400/mo. is located on a nice, quiet cul de sac, a few blocks off of Aversboro or Timber Drive in Garner. Adding to the picturesque charm of this home is a large multi-level deck (with built in benches) in the back of the 1/3 acre fenced, wooded lot. Perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining! Exterior storage building perfect for hobbyist!



This lovely home has a great floor plan bringing natural light into living space. Efficient L shaped kitchen with breakfast bar. Large dining space with built ins perfect for home office or homework nook! Large living room has lots of natural light. Separate side entry into additional space perfect for home office or playroom Full sized laundry closet with storage shelf. Recently renovated with beautiful colonial pecan plank tile floors and a Sherwin Williams neutral paint throughout! Equipped with electric central heat and air.



Be the first to apply for this cul-de-sac ranch home!!

http://www.alpinemgmt.com/rental_listings

Simply click on the desired property and "APPLY NOW"

Separate application and $40 application fee for each adult 18 years or older staying on property.



Upon approval, secure this lovely unit with one month's security deposit. Move in with $1400 initial months rent.



Please call Calvin 252-213-5234 or Jennifer 919-365-3297 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified to tour this large beautiful property you will be proud and thrilled to call home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2789047)