All apartments in Garner
Find more places like 106 S. Shetland Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garner, NC
/
106 S. Shetland Ct.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

106 S. Shetland Ct.

106 South Shetland Court · (919) 365-3297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

106 South Shetland Court, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 S. Shetland Ct. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
online portal
106 S. Shetland Ct. Available 06/15/20 Only $1400/mo! for Large 3 BR, 2BA Ranch Home in Garner on Quiet Cul de Sac! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home (approx. 1537 sq ft) for $1400/mo. is located on a nice, quiet cul de sac, a few blocks off of Aversboro or Timber Drive in Garner. Adding to the picturesque charm of this home is a large multi-level deck (with built in benches) in the back of the 1/3 acre fenced, wooded lot. Perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining! Exterior storage building perfect for hobbyist!

This lovely home has a great floor plan bringing natural light into living space. Efficient L shaped kitchen with breakfast bar. Large dining space with built ins perfect for home office or homework nook! Large living room has lots of natural light. Separate side entry into additional space perfect for home office or playroom Full sized laundry closet with storage shelf. Recently renovated with beautiful colonial pecan plank tile floors and a Sherwin Williams neutral paint throughout! Equipped with electric central heat and air.

Be the first to apply for this cul-de-sac ranch home!!
http://www.alpinemgmt.com/rental_listings
Simply click on the desired property and "APPLY NOW"
Separate application and $40 application fee for each adult 18 years or older staying on property.

Upon approval, secure this lovely unit with one month's security deposit. Move in with $1400 initial months rent.

Please call Calvin 252-213-5234 or Jennifer 919-365-3297 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified to tour this large beautiful property you will be proud and thrilled to call home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2789047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S. Shetland Ct. have any available units?
106 S. Shetland Ct. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 S. Shetland Ct. have?
Some of 106 S. Shetland Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S. Shetland Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
106 S. Shetland Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S. Shetland Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 106 S. Shetland Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 106 S. Shetland Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 106 S. Shetland Ct. does offer parking.
Does 106 S. Shetland Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S. Shetland Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S. Shetland Ct. have a pool?
No, 106 S. Shetland Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 106 S. Shetland Ct. have accessible units?
No, 106 S. Shetland Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S. Shetland Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S. Shetland Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 S. Shetland Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd
Garner, NC 27529
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave
Garner, NC 27529
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr
Garner, NC 27603
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle
Garner, NC 27529
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr
Garner, NC 27529
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Garner 1 BedroomsGarner 2 Bedrooms
Garner Apartments with ParkingGarner Cheap Places
Garner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity