974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive

974 Stewarts Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

974 Stewarts Creek Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
974-5 Stewarts Creek ~ Stewarts Creek II - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Ft Bragg. The 2nd Floor Unit Features a Foyer, a Kitchen with a Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fridge & Microwave, a Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer Hookups, a Great Room/Dining Room Combo with a Two Sided Fireplace, a Master Suite with a Walk in Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower and a Balcony that Can be Accessed from the Great Room or Master. The Condo Also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Smoke Alarms & Ceiling fans.

Pets: Yes (SMALL ONLY) with a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: Yes, But No More Than 2
Section 8: No
HOA: Yes
Year Built: 1991

Electric: Duke Energy Progress
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC

Grade School: Ben Martin
Middle School: Westover
High School: Westover

**Deposit May Be Higher Depending On Application**
M:042720
V: 053020
MLS#:
PM:Meredith (Cumberland)

(RLNE4847876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive have any available units?
974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive have?
Some of 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974-5 Stewarts Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
