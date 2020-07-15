Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd. (Pets Considered) - Exquisite Town Home in the gated Kings Grant Golf Community can be yours! This corner Town Home features brand new carpet throughout, hardwood flooring, trim work, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.



Bright and spacious living room w/gas log fireplace and wood flooring. Formal dining room. Master suite complete w/ walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity on the first floor. 2 Bedrooms both with their own full bathrooms and an office upstairs.

Washer and Dryer included with home.

Laundry room. Single garage. Enjoy access to the community pool, pavilion, golf course and lake!



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**Pets must be 25 lbs or under and approved on a case by case basis with a non-refundable fee of $250.



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



(RLNE2360269)