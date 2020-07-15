All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 934 Westland Ridge Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

934 Westland Ridge Rd.

934 Westland Ridge Road · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 934 Westland Ridge Rd. · Avail. now

$1,420

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd. (Pets Considered) - Exquisite Town Home in the gated Kings Grant Golf Community can be yours! This corner Town Home features brand new carpet throughout, hardwood flooring, trim work, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Bright and spacious living room w/gas log fireplace and wood flooring. Formal dining room. Master suite complete w/ walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity on the first floor. 2 Bedrooms both with their own full bathrooms and an office upstairs.
Washer and Dryer included with home.
Laundry room. Single garage. Enjoy access to the community pool, pavilion, golf course and lake!

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**Pets must be 25 lbs or under and approved on a case by case basis with a non-refundable fee of $250.

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

(RLNE2360269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. have any available units?
934 Westland Ridge Rd. has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 934 Westland Ridge Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Westland Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
934 Westland Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Westland Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Westland Ridge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 934 Westland Ridge Rd. offers parking.
Does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Westland Ridge Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 934 Westland Ridge Rd. has a pool.
Does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 934 Westland Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Westland Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Westland Ridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 934 Westland Ridge Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way
Fayetteville, NC 28303
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity