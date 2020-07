Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded balcony or deck, entertain guests in your huge great room, or just rest from the bustle of the week in your luxurious master suite! Live only moments from Cross Creek Mall, Ft. Bragg, restaurants and more! Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood where the sounds you hear are birds and not traffic, and the sights you see are trees and not highways, thats what youll find at Lakeshore Grande! Each home includes Central Heat and AC. Full size washer/dryer hook ups in all apartments!