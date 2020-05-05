All apartments in Fayetteville
6881 Brasswood Dr

6881 Brasswood Drive · (984) 369-8949
Location

6881 Brasswood Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6881 Brasswood Dr · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6881 Brasswood Dr (Pets Considered) - 3 BR 2BA ranch with plenty of room! Hardwood laminates in the great room with a wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, hall bath has recently been updated as well as master bath, master bedroom includes large walk-in closet, 1 car garage, large fenced in back yard.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE3241579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

