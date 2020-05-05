Amenities

6881 Brasswood Dr (Pets Considered) - 3 BR 2BA ranch with plenty of room! Hardwood laminates in the great room with a wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, hall bath has recently been updated as well as master bath, master bedroom includes large walk-in closet, 1 car garage, large fenced in back yard.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



