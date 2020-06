Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Say hello to your new home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath ranch style house has so much to offer. It is located close to Ft. Bragg as well as plenty of shopping and restaurants. New light fixtures and paint throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, walk-in-closet in the master, and a large deck for entertaining! Pets are allowed with a fee.