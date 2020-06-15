All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC
6451 Kelmscot Ct
6451 Kelmscot Ct

6451 Kelmscot Court · (910) 248-3638
Location

6451 Kelmscot Court, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Westover

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6451 Kelmscot Ct · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6451 Kelmscot Ct Available 10/01/19 6451 Kelmscot Court - Want to be able to roll out of bed and make it to work on Bragg within a 2-3 minute drive? Then THIS is the place for you! 3 beds and three full bathrooms - that means one full bath connected to EVERY bedroom! Nice open living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room is open to kitchen and living room. Two beds/baths downstairs, one bed and bath upstairs. Deck for entertaining in back, and no rear neighbors since it backs to Ft Bragg. Just outside Yadkin Gate.

SHOWINGS: NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 10/1/2019!!!! Please go to www.nckeygroup.com and click "Rentals" at the top. Scroll down to the property you wish to view, and click, "View Details". Then, on the right hand side of the screen, click, "Schedule Showing". You can make an appointment time and get a one-time use lockbox code.

Pets may be allowed with prior management or landlord approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet required. Tenant also will be required to have additional coverage on renter's insurance.

Note: Cleaning and/or repairs may currently be in progress. Please direct any specific questions/concerns/special circumstances to: lauren@yourkeygroup.com Responses to be made during normal business hours 9-5 M-F excluding Federal holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 Kelmscot Ct have any available units?
6451 Kelmscot Ct has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6451 Kelmscot Ct have?
Some of 6451 Kelmscot Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 Kelmscot Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6451 Kelmscot Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 Kelmscot Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6451 Kelmscot Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6451 Kelmscot Ct offer parking?
No, 6451 Kelmscot Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6451 Kelmscot Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6451 Kelmscot Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 Kelmscot Ct have a pool?
No, 6451 Kelmscot Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6451 Kelmscot Ct have accessible units?
No, 6451 Kelmscot Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 Kelmscot Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6451 Kelmscot Ct has units with dishwashers.
