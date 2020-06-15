Amenities

6451 Kelmscot Ct Available 10/01/19 6451 Kelmscot Court - Want to be able to roll out of bed and make it to work on Bragg within a 2-3 minute drive? Then THIS is the place for you! 3 beds and three full bathrooms - that means one full bath connected to EVERY bedroom! Nice open living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room is open to kitchen and living room. Two beds/baths downstairs, one bed and bath upstairs. Deck for entertaining in back, and no rear neighbors since it backs to Ft Bragg. Just outside Yadkin Gate.



SHOWINGS: NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 10/1/2019!!!! Please go to www.nckeygroup.com and click "Rentals" at the top. Scroll down to the property you wish to view, and click, "View Details". Then, on the right hand side of the screen, click, "Schedule Showing". You can make an appointment time and get a one-time use lockbox code.



Pets may be allowed with prior management or landlord approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet required. Tenant also will be required to have additional coverage on renter's insurance.



Note: Cleaning and/or repairs may currently be in progress. Please direct any specific questions/concerns/special circumstances to: lauren@yourkeygroup.com Responses to be made during normal business hours 9-5 M-F excluding Federal holidays.



