Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
5655 Dobson Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5655 Dobson Dr.

5655 Dobson Drive · No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5655 Dobson Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Huge 4 Bedroom Home with Stunning Pool and Enclosed Patio! - Amazing home with great location! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes with a bonus space and plenty of room to relax. Home features fireplace, gorgeous pool and screened in back patio.

Located conveniently to shopping and great restaurants. Easy access to 3 Fort Bragg gates.

This home is available for viewing on June 13 via Rently.

**Tenants will be required to pay $100 each month for pool materials. Owner will pay for the service.

(RLNE5845481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 Dobson Dr. have any available units?
5655 Dobson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5655 Dobson Dr. have?
Some of 5655 Dobson Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 Dobson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5655 Dobson Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 Dobson Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5655 Dobson Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5655 Dobson Dr. offer parking?
No, 5655 Dobson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5655 Dobson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5655 Dobson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 Dobson Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5655 Dobson Dr. has a pool.
Does 5655 Dobson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5655 Dobson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 Dobson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5655 Dobson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
