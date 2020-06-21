5655 Dobson Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Huge 4 Bedroom Home with Stunning Pool and Enclosed Patio! - Amazing home with great location! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes with a bonus space and plenty of room to relax. Home features fireplace, gorgeous pool and screened in back patio.



Located conveniently to shopping and great restaurants. Easy access to 3 Fort Bragg gates.



This home is available for viewing on June 13 via Rently.



**Tenants will be required to pay $100 each month for pool materials. Owner will pay for the service.



