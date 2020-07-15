5529 Deep Hollow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Pine Forest High School district. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, hall, and spare bedrooms. Sunk-in living room with fireplace and open to dining area. Large master bedroom with carpet and built ins. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and dishwasher with window looking into dining and living room. Large fenced in back yard with deck on side of house. Dogs and cats under 50 lbs. TEXT HPM1350 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/