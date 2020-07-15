All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5529 Deep Hollow Court

5529 Deep Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Deep Hollow Court, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Pine Forest High School district. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, hall, and spare bedrooms. Sunk-in living room with fireplace and open to dining area. Large master bedroom with carpet and built ins. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and dishwasher with window looking into dining and living room. Large fenced in back yard with deck on side of house. Dogs and cats under 50 lbs. TEXT HPM1350 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Deep Hollow Court have any available units?
5529 Deep Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 Deep Hollow Court have?
Some of 5529 Deep Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Deep Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Deep Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Deep Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5529 Deep Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 5529 Deep Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 5529 Deep Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 5529 Deep Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Deep Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Deep Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 5529 Deep Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 5529 Deep Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 5529 Deep Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Deep Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 Deep Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
