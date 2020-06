Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly

Fabulous Home for Rent! This ranch style home has an open floor plan with an over-sized living room and eat in kitchen area. Back yard comes fully fenced for privacy and has a large shed with a concrete floor for extra storage. Upstairs area is perfect for a growing teen, with a bedroom, full bath and bonus area. Check this house out for all the amenities before it goes. Home won't last long.



Pets are negotiable with owner's approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Sorry, no cats.