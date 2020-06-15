3941 Eastdale Drive

Amenities

This ranch-style home in the Longview neighborhood features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished bonus room, rear deck and fencing. Close to Fort Bragg and many amenities. Pet friendly per owner approval. Lawn Maintenance Included. Must give 60 days notice to vacate. TEXT HPM1345 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/