Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:20 PM

3941 Eastdale Drive

3941 Eastdale Drive · (910) 867-0551
Location

3941 Eastdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This ranch-style home in the Longview neighborhood features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished bonus room, rear deck and fencing. Close to Fort Bragg and many amenities. Pet friendly per owner approval. Lawn Maintenance Included. Must give 60 days notice to vacate. TEXT HPM1345 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Eastdale Drive have any available units?
3941 Eastdale Drive has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Eastdale Drive have?
Some of 3941 Eastdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Eastdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Eastdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Eastdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Eastdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Eastdale Drive offer parking?
No, 3941 Eastdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3941 Eastdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Eastdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Eastdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3941 Eastdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Eastdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3941 Eastdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Eastdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 Eastdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
