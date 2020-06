Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon (Mid July) 3225 Brechin (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July)

This lovely 4 bedroom home with over 2600 sq. ft is situated in the quiet and established Murray Hill community. Renovated bathrooms and refinished hardwoods. Entertain in the formal living room or spend quality time with the family in one of two dens. Enjoy warm summer days on the L-shaped deck overlooking the spacious back yard.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable fee of $250 per pet.



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE4263146)