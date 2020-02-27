All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104

2645 Mcarthur Landing Circle · (910) 568-4750 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2645 Mcarthur Landing Circle, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Luxury Condo with Bells & Whistles for $1075 on the Northern Side of Fayetteville! - This luxe condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Living room with fireplace & back patio, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & eat-in area. Master suite features double sinks, jetted tub, & a nice master bedroom sitting area that creates a multifunctional space youll be happy to retreat to at the end of a busy day. Enjoy patio and back-door access to the community pool, clubhouse, exercise room BBQ area & walking tracks. Outside storage can be next to the front door.

This home is just moments away from Fort Bragg, shopping and entertainment!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5327901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 have any available units?
2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 have?
Some of 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity