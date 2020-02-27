2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Luxury Condo with Bells & Whistles for $1075 on the Northern Side of Fayetteville! - This luxe condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Living room with fireplace & back patio, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & eat-in area. Master suite features double sinks, jetted tub, & a nice master bedroom sitting area that creates a multifunctional space youll be happy to retreat to at the end of a busy day. Enjoy patio and back-door access to the community pool, clubhouse, exercise room BBQ area & walking tracks. Outside storage can be next to the front door.



This home is just moments away from Fort Bragg, shopping and entertainment!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5327901)