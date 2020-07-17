2210 Westdale Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2210 Westdale (No Pets) - Exclusive Haymount Living!

This two-story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! You can enjoy an office and bonus room as well. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living area offers a cozy fireplace with built-in shelving. Formal dining room. Master suite is located downstairs w/sep shower and jetted garden tub, dbl vanity, & walk-in closets. Laundry room, fenced yard, double garage. Make this fabulous home yours!



No Pets.



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2175127)