All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2210 Westdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
2210 Westdale Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

2210 Westdale Dr

2210 Westdale Drive · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2210 Westdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2210 Westdale Dr · Avail. now

$1,820

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2210 Westdale (No Pets) - Exclusive Haymount Living!
This two-story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! You can enjoy an office and bonus room as well. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living area offers a cozy fireplace with built-in shelving. Formal dining room. Master suite is located downstairs w/sep shower and jetted garden tub, dbl vanity, & walk-in closets. Laundry room, fenced yard, double garage. Make this fabulous home yours!

No Pets.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2175127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Westdale Dr have any available units?
2210 Westdale Dr has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Westdale Dr have?
Some of 2210 Westdale Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Westdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Westdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Westdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Westdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2210 Westdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Westdale Dr offers parking.
Does 2210 Westdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Westdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Westdale Dr have a pool?
No, 2210 Westdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Westdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2210 Westdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Westdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Westdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2210 Westdale Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court
Fayetteville, NC 28314
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity