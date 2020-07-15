1914 Catawba Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in Greenwood features a formal dining room with built-in bookcase/shelves, eat-in kitchen, fenced yard and utility room/mud room off the custom built deck. Pets are welcome.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/