All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1914 Catawba Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
1914 Catawba Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

1914 Catawba Street

1914 Catawba Street · (910) 867-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1914 Catawba Street, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$870

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in Greenwood features a formal dining room with built-in bookcase/shelves, eat-in kitchen, fenced yard and utility room/mud room off the custom built deck. Pets are welcome.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Catawba Street have any available units?
1914 Catawba Street has a unit available for $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Catawba Street have?
Some of 1914 Catawba Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Catawba Street currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Catawba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Catawba Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Catawba Street is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Catawba Street offer parking?
No, 1914 Catawba Street does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Catawba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Catawba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Catawba Street have a pool?
No, 1914 Catawba Street does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Catawba Street have accessible units?
No, 1914 Catawba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Catawba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Catawba Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1914 Catawba Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity