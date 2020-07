Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service business center cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Morgan Reserve are the location of choice for luxury apartments in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. From open-concept floor plans to first-class amenities that add sophistication and convenience to your life, our one-of-a-kind, luxury Chapel Hill apartments offer residents everything they are looking for in comfortable, carefree living. With such an excellent location in Durham County, you will love calling Morgan Reserve your new home.