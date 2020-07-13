37 Apartments under $900 for rent in Durham, NC
11 Units Available
Hope Valley
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$852
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
27 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
23 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
25 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
22 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
3 Units Available
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
2 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
$
4 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med.
$
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$829
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
807 West Trinity Avenue
807 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
640 sqft
Your new cozy one bedroom one bathroom home has a nice size bedroom with good closet space and a galley kitchen. The living room has a large window that offers fantastic natural lighting as well as a view of the courtyard.
1 Unit Available
Walltown
Forest Pointe II
1906 Guess Road, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
Beautiful 1x1 with washer/dryer in the unit, free wifi, and a private patio! Tucked away but close to the best part of DURHAM! CALL US TODAY 919.286.4100 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
406 Price Ave.
406 Price Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
540 sqft
406 Price Ave. Available 08/05/20 Central Durham 1 bedroom home with tons of natural light! - AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Duplex unit on Price Ave., off Fayetteville Rd.
1 Unit Available
2146 Charles St
2146 Charles Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Tour this 2 bedroom 1/5 bath townhome in the Charles Square Townhomes. Privateback yard. Open floor plan and Close to everything.
1 Unit Available
2532 South Roxboro Rd
2532 South Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit on lower level. Great location, ready for new tenant.
1 Unit Available
409 East Maynard Avenue
409 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
775 sqft
We’ve given this classic duplexes a chic new style and they are almost ready to welcome you home.
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
205 E Maynard Avenue
205 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Affordable 1 bd condo. Located only 10 minutes away from the heart of Durham, downtown Durham and Duke University.
Results within 5 miles of Durham
$
10 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
19 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
1 Unit Available
1006 South Columbia # 3
1006 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
1006 South Columbia # 3 Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath near campus - 2 bedroom 1 bath with carpet, new stove, no w/d hook-ups, coin laundry on-site, near UNC campus on busline (RLNE1854898)
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Durham
35 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
$
13 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
