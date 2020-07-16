Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool pool table

1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP. The central location makes commuting to Raleigh or Chapel Hill very easy.



This home features an open-floorplan townhome that has engineered wood floors throughout the first floor, granite counters, tile backsplash, laundry room with washer + dryer included! The first-floor master features a tile master shower with bench, and a HUGE master closet. On the second floor, you will find a spacious loft, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! This home has great outdoor space including a spacious covered porch great for entertaining!



This beautiful community offers great amenities such as the clubhouse, billiards, indoor/outdoor pool, gym, playground, and dog park!



Tenant is responsible for utilities. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



(RLNE4944705)