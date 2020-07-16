All apartments in Durham County
1112 Beyer Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1112 Beyer Place

1112 Beyer Pl · (919) 675-1444 ext. 34
Location

1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC 27703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 Beyer Place · Avail. Sep 4

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP. The central location makes commuting to Raleigh or Chapel Hill very easy.

This home features an open-floorplan townhome that has engineered wood floors throughout the first floor, granite counters, tile backsplash, laundry room with washer + dryer included! The first-floor master features a tile master shower with bench, and a HUGE master closet. On the second floor, you will find a spacious loft, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! This home has great outdoor space including a spacious covered porch great for entertaining!

This beautiful community offers great amenities such as the clubhouse, billiards, indoor/outdoor pool, gym, playground, and dog park!

Tenant is responsible for utilities. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

(RLNE4944705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Beyer Place have any available units?
1112 Beyer Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 Beyer Place have?
Some of 1112 Beyer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Beyer Place currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Beyer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Beyer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Beyer Place is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Beyer Place offer parking?
No, 1112 Beyer Place does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Beyer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Beyer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Beyer Place have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Beyer Place has a pool.
Does 1112 Beyer Place have accessible units?
No, 1112 Beyer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Beyer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Beyer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Beyer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Beyer Place does not have units with air conditioning.
