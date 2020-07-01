8909 Oakmoor Court

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Family Home in Stratford Forest, Cornelius (Huntersville), with a Huge Yard, Big Trees with a Tree-House, Over-Sized Deck for Entertaining, Cul-de-Sac Corner Lot too!



Open Floor Plan Downstairs, Living Room with Fireplace, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, New Washer and Dryer, Breakfast Bar Quartz Counter-Tops, Tile and Stone Backsplash, with Plenty of Cabinets and Storage. Master Bedroom with Garden Tub, Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet. Great Home Great Neighborhood, Move-In Ready today!



All Neighborhood Amenities included; Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Running Track and Playground. Walk to Birkdale Village or Whole Foods, NorthCross Shopping Center, Atrium Health, Upscale Retail and Restaurants, CATS park & ride and more!



Very desirable area, Exceptional Home, See it Today!

