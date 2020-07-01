All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 8909 Oakmoor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
8909 Oakmoor Court
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:35 AM

8909 Oakmoor Court

8909 Oakmoor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8909 Oakmoor Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Family Home in Stratford Forest, Cornelius (Huntersville), with a Huge Yard, Big Trees with a Tree-House, Over-Sized Deck for Entertaining, Cul-de-Sac Corner Lot too!

Open Floor Plan Downstairs, Living Room with Fireplace, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, New Washer and Dryer, Breakfast Bar Quartz Counter-Tops, Tile and Stone Backsplash, with Plenty of Cabinets and Storage. Master Bedroom with Garden Tub, Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet. Great Home Great Neighborhood, Move-In Ready today!

All Neighborhood Amenities included; Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Running Track and Playground. Walk to Birkdale Village or Whole Foods, NorthCross Shopping Center, Atrium Health, Upscale Retail and Restaurants, CATS park & ride and more!

Very desirable area, Exceptional Home, See it Today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 Oakmoor Court have any available units?
8909 Oakmoor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 8909 Oakmoor Court have?
Some of 8909 Oakmoor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 Oakmoor Court currently offering any rent specials?
8909 Oakmoor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 Oakmoor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 Oakmoor Court is pet friendly.
Does 8909 Oakmoor Court offer parking?
No, 8909 Oakmoor Court does not offer parking.
Does 8909 Oakmoor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8909 Oakmoor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 Oakmoor Court have a pool?
Yes, 8909 Oakmoor Court has a pool.
Does 8909 Oakmoor Court have accessible units?
No, 8909 Oakmoor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 Oakmoor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 Oakmoor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 Oakmoor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 Oakmoor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College